Delhi High Court has released the admit card of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Judicial Services preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 17 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Steps to download Judicial Services Prelims admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.

