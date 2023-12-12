The Income Tax Department Rajasthan has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Multi Tasking Staff. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts, of which 2 vacancies are for the posts of Inspector of Income Tax, 25 for Tax Assistant, 2 for Stenographer Grade-II and 26 for Multi Tasking Staff.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official recruitment portal recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the advertisement for “RECRUITMENT OF MERITORIOUS SPORTS PERSONS (ITD RAJASTHAN)” Now click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete registration on SSO Portal Login to the SSO portal, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download a copy of the complete/submitted form Take a printout for future reference

