The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in from December 14 onwards. The last date to submit the form and pay the fee is January 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 546 vacancies, of which 350 vacancies are for Male candidates, and 196 for Female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 22 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Class 12th pass or equivalent qualification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the scrutiny of their applications, document verification, a Physical Eligibility Test/ Physical Measurements Test (PET/PMT) and a Sports skills test (qualifying in nature).