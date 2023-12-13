The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS (old and new syllabus) Executive and Professional December exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2023. Candidates can use their seventeen digit registration number to login and download their admit cards.

“Please note that the Admit Cards will NOT be sent in physical form (by post). Please download the Admit Card immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Medium & Module of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted ,” reads the admit card notification by ICSI.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CS exam admit card

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ‘Latest @ ICSI’ tab Click ‘Download E-Admit Card For Executive (Old & New Syllabus) and Professional Programmes December,2023 Examination’ Key in the registration number and submit The ICSI CS Executive and Professional December exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.