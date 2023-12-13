The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Common Recruitment Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2023. Eligible candidates can send suggestions, if any, through post till December 25, 2023.

“CR 2023: The Preliminary answer key for the written examination has been published. Any representation regarding questions/answers should be sent to TNUSRB on or before 25.12.2023 by post only,” reads the notification.

The Constable, Warder, Firemen recruitment exam 2023 was held on December 10, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across Tamil Nadu. Out of the total vacancies 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

Steps to download TNUSRB CR answer key 2023

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Provisional Answer Key under “Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen -2023” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

