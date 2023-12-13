The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results for recruitment to various posts under Group 4 Services. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The Group 4 Services recruitment exams were conducted for various posts on October 3 and 4 across the State. The recruitment drive aims to fill 670 vacancies in AP Group 4 Services.

“The marks list of all candidates to the Post Code No’s 01 & 02 is hosted on the Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Further process of recruitment for Post Code No’s 01 & 02 will be completed by concerned District Collectors. For Post Code No’s 03, 04, 05 &06 the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates is placed on Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in. . The verification of original certificates followed by Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Post Code No’s 03, 04, 05 & 06 will be held on 21/12/2023, at 10.00 AM in the O/o Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, New HOD’s Building, 2nd Floor, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road. Vijayawada – 520010. For further details visit the Commission’s website,” reads the result notification.

Here’s the result notification.

Steps to download APPSC results

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Result notification for various posts under Group IV Services exam Now click on the ‘Result Notification’ The provisional selection list for Group 4 Services exam will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APPSC results 2023.

Here’s the final answer key for Paper I.

Here’s the final answer key for Paper II.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.