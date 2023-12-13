The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the score cards for the post of Forest Guard exam 2020 today, December 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies. The final selection list was released on December 7 based on the completion of the Document Verification process. The score card for the selected candidates has now been upload on the Board’s website.

Steps to download Forest Guard results

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the results link for Forest Guard 2020 Now key in the candidate details and select exam name The score card for RSMSSB Forest Guard exam will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Forest Guard results 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.