Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

“Candidates are at liberty to submit their representations on the Provisional Answer Keys, if any, in the prescribed format to the Secretary, T.P.S.C., Akhaura Road, Po.-Agartala, Pin-799001 within 7(seven) working days from the date of publication,” reads the notification.

The written exam was conducted on December 3, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-10/2023).

Steps to download AO answer key 2023

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Answer Key” link Now click Agriculture Officer answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TPSC Agriculture Officer answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.