West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer key for the post of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The applicants can submit their objections, if any, within seven days of the release of the answer key i.e., December 12, 2023.

“The answers to 85 (eighty five) Questions for the Final Written Examination held on 03.12.2023 for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 have been uploaded on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in); West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) for 07 (seven) days w.e.f. 12.12.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Steps to download Constable/Lady Constable answer key 2022

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab Go to the “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Constable/Lady Constable answer key 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.