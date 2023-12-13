The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT 2) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

The CBT 2 will be conducted on December 16, 2023.

“Availability of MAT December 23 Score on MAT Website: By Last week of December 2023. Candidates have to download the MAT Score from website https://mat.aima.in/ (Applicant dashboard),” reads the notification.

Steps to download AIMA CBT 2 admit card 2023

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, go to the candidates’ login portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

