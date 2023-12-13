AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2023 out; check details here
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT 2) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.
The CBT 2 will be conducted on December 16, 2023.
“Availability of MAT December 23 Score on MAT Website: By Last week of December 2023. Candidates have to download the MAT Score from website https://mat.aima.in/ (Applicant dashboard),” reads the notification.
Steps to download AIMA CBT 2 admit card 2023
- Visit the official website mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, go to the candidates’ login portal
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
About MAT
The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.
