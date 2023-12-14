Rajasthan Income Tax department application begins for 55 posts in Sports quota; steps to apply here
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 16, 2024 (till 11.59 PM).
The Income Tax department of Rajasthan has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts under sports quota today, December 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 16, 2024 (till 11.59 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant, Stenographer Gr II, Multitasking Staff (MTS) under Sports quota.
Vacancy Details
- Inspector of Income Tax - 2 vacancies
- Tax Assistant - 25 vacancies
- Stenographer Gr II - 2 vacancies
- Multitasking Staff - 26 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates should be above the age of 18 years and below the age of 25-30 years depending on the post as on January 16, 2024.
Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent from recognised University/Board or equivalent examination passed from a recognised University. More information in the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for the posts
- Visit the official recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link for RECRUITMENT OF MERITORIOUS SPORTS PERSONS in ITD Rajasthan
- Now click on the link ‘Apply Now’
- Complete your one time registration on the SSO portal
- Fill out the form, upload documents and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for ITD Rajasthan posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.