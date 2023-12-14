The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Mining Inspector and Assistant Mining Inspector. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till December 18 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 posts out of which 8 vacancies are to the post of Assistant Mining Inspector and 5 vacancies are to the post of Mining Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2023 to apply for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Assistant Mining Inspector - Candidates must have qualified 10 + 2 or equivalent with Science as a primary subject. More information in the notification.

For Mining Inspector - Candidates must have qualified B.SC. Degree in Science with Geology or its equivalent from a recognized University. More information in the notification.

Here’s the Assistant Mining Inspector notification.

Here’s the Mining Inspector notification.

Examination Fee

Category Fees Male candidates of General, General Physically Disabled (orthopedically disabled, Deaf & Dumb and Hearing Impaired), Economic Weaker Section (EWS) (not included in BPL category), Wards of Freedom Fighter categories (WFF) and General –Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services on their own request before completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India Rs 400 Candidates of Other States (including reserved category(s) candidates of other states.) Rs 400 Male candidates of SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories of Himachal Pradesh and Ex-Servicemen candidates of Himachal Pradesh belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories who are relieved from the Defence Services on their own request before completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India. Rs 100 The Ex-Servicemen male candidates of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services after completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India and the Blind and Visually Impaired male candidates of Himachal Pradesh. Nil

Steps to apply for HPPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill up the application form Upload documents, pay fees, and submit the form Download and take printout for future reference

