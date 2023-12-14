Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services-2022. As per the notification, the Main exam will be held from January 29, 2024, onwards. Other information relating to this examination will be intimated later.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 88 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL Specialist Group B/C Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.