Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the dates for the Group 2 Services Exam 2022 again. Eligible candidates will be able to find the revised dates of the exam on the official website tspsc.gov.in as it is updated. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7, 2024.

The TPSC Group 2 exam date has been pushed for the third time this year. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 29 and 30, 2023. The exam was later rescheduled to be held on November 2 and 3, 2023.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

“It is hereby informed to the candidates who have applied for the posts of Group-II Services (General Recruitment) vide Notification No.28/2022, dated: 29/12/2022, that the written examination for the said Notification, which is scheduled to be held on 06/01/2024 & 07/01/2024 is postponed. The revised dates of examination will be announced in due course,” reads the notification.

The admit cards and the dates of the exam will be posted on the Commission’s website tspsc.gov.in in due time. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards a week before the decided exam date.

Steps to download Group 2 admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 2 Services Exam 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.