Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of typing test, Shorthand and Transcription Test for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, and Clerk cum Librarian. The admission letter will be released on December 15 at ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Shorthand and Transcription Test (English and Odia) for the post of Junior Storekeeper will be held on December 19 (10.00 AM onwards) and Typing Test (English and Odia) for the post of Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper for Combined Recruitment Examination Examination for Junior Storekeeper, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper and Clerk-cum-Librarian-2022 will be conducted on December 19 (3.00 PM onwards).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Jr Steno, Jr Storekeeper and other posts admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Mains exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services-2022. As per the notification, the Main exam will be held from January 29, 2024, onwards.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.