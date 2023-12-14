The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the result and final answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“Candidates can download their official AILET -2024 scorecards by logging into their account on the AILET 2024 portal through university website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in,” reads the notification.

The AILET 2024 was conducted on December 10, 2023 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programme nationwide. The exam was conducted in 50 Test Centres in 35 cities throughout the country.

Steps to download AILET result 2024

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in On the homepage, go to AILET 2024 portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

