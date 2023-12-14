The BAR Council of India (BCI) has opened the objection window for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) XVIII. Eligible candidates can submit the suggestions, if any, on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till December 20, 2023.

“Dear Candidates The objection tracker is now available, and the objection window will remain open until midnight on 20th Dec 2023. If you have any objections regarding question paper of AIBE-XVIII, you can raise them through the objection tracker,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on December 10, 2023.

Steps to submit AIBE 18 suggestions

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the “Click Here To Raise Your Objections” link

Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any

Direct link to submit AIBE 18 suggestions.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. The pass percentage for the unreserved category is upto 45% and for the reserved category is upto 40%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.