The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till December 16 upto 5.00 PM. The application correction window will open from December 18 to 20, 2023.

The pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The exam will be held in 186 cities across India. The AISSEE exam for admission to Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM), whereas for Class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

“NTA will be conducting the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers,” reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate is eligible for admission to the Sainik Schools, if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2024. However, admission will be based on e- counselling as per the merit list of AISSEE – 2024, medical fitness, and verification of requisite documents.

Age Limit: 10 years to 12 years for Class 6th and 13 years to 15 years for Class 9th as on March 31, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-Servicemen/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 650, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to register for NTA AISSEE 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click the AISSEE 2023 registration link

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.