The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today, December 15, close the online registration window of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January 2024. Eligible candidates can register on the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 6, 2024. applicants who have passed or appearing in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET January 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET January 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 registration window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.