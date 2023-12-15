Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has released the revised exam schedule of various exams for the years 2024-25. Candidates can check and download the revised schedule from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the notification, the examinations will commence on March 2 with MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET and MAH-M.Ed. CET. The exam for MAH-M.P.Ed. CET will be held from March 3 to 6 followed by MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET to be conducted from March 4 to 6.

The examination will conclude on May 12 with papers MAH-AAC CET and MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Steps to download MHT CET 2024 revised schedule

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the revised schedule of MHT CET 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.