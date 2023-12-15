The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 18 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The exam is likely to be held in 19 states across the country. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled for June 22, 2044, in 9 city centres nation-wide.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations.

Vacancy Details

Geologist, ‘Group A’ (Geological Survey of India) - 34 vacancies

Geophysicist, ‘Group A’ (Geological Survey of India) - 1 vacancy

Chemist, ‘Group A’ (Geological Survey of India) - 13 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ (GWD) - 4 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical), Group ‘A’ (GWD) - 2 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), Group ‘A’ (GWD) - 2 vacancies

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.

