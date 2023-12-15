The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the board exam schedule of Class 10th, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will commence on March 18 and conclude on March 30. Candidates can download the Class 10th board exam schedule from the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in.

“SSC Public Examinations, MARCH-2024 will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date/ dates mentioned above,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the Class 10th date sheet

Visit the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SSC PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS 2024 - TIME TABLE” The Class 10th time table will appear on the screen Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 10th date sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.