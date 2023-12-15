Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the Medical Officers post under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 2392 candidates have been declared qualified for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The OPSC MO written exam was conducted on October 8, 2023.

Steps to download MO result 2023

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MO result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

