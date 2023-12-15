United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in from December 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is January 6, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Tentative).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on September 30, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognized University and Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional language of the State of Recruitment is essential.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All applicants other than SC/ ST/ PwBD, Permanent Employees of Company will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000+GST as applicable, whereas Rs 250+GST as applicable is for SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of Company.

Selection Procedure

All candidates will have to appear for the online examination, thereafter, candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for a Regional Language Test.

For more detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.