The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the recruitment of Examiner of Patents and Designs for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the Government of India today, December 17. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards at the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 21. The result for preliminary exam is scheduled to be released in the first week of January. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500).

Candidates can check the exam syllabus, exam programme and other information in the original notification by IP India linked below:

“The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of Post of Examiner of Patents and Designs (Preliminary Exam) from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ w.e.f. 16 December 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download IP India admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Once live, click on the link to download admit cards Key in your application details and submit The admit card for IP India Examiner of Designs and Patents will appear on screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview.

