The Bombay High Court will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon at the High Court today, December 18. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in before 6.00 PM today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5793 posts in the High Court.

Vacancy Details

Stenographer - 714 vacancies

Junior Clerk - 3495 vacancies

Peon/Hamal - 1584 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Should not be less than 18 years and more than 38 years of age as on December 18, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Stenographer and Junior Clerk - Must possess Degree from any recognized University. (preference will be given to the candidates possessing Degree in Law). More details in the notification.

For Peon/Hamal - A candidate must have passed minimum 7th Standard examination and must have a good physique.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1000 where as candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class as specified by the Government will pay Rs 900. Fees paid shall not be refunded in any case.

Steps to apply for Bombay HC recruitment

Visit the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, under ‘Misc.’ click on ‘Recruitments’ Click on the application link under ‘Central online recruitment process, to fill up the vacant posts of Stenographer (Grade-3), Junior Clerk and Peon/ Hamal in various District Courts’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bombay HC recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.