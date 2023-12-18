The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has released the admit cards for the Clerks and Specialist Officers (IT Specialist - Scale I) exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tmb.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies out of which 20 are for the post of Specialist Officer (IT Specialist - Scale I) and the remaining 72 vacancies are for the post of Clerks. The TMB Clerk, SO exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 23.

Here’s the Clerk recruitment notification.

Here’s the SO recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to download TMB admit cards 2023

Visit the official website tmb.in Go to ‘Contact Us’ > Careers > Recruitment of Probationary Clerk and Specialist Officer (IT) exam Click on the link to download Call Letter for the exam Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download Clerk exam admit card Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TMB call letter 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.