The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 or SSC CGLE 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier II exam was conducted on October 26 and 27 at different centres all over the country. The exam results were declared on November 7.

The Commission is conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of the Tier-II Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 16.12.2023. Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on 16.12.2023 on the Commission’s website. Candidates may also check their marks individually from 16.12.2023 to 05.01.2024 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CGL final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the notification for ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ Now click on the download link in the notification Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download the final answer key and question paper Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC CGL final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.