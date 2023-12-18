The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results for the Assistant recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant Preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and 19. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 23. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary examination will be able to attempt the Main examination tentatively scheduled for December 31.

“The online Main examination will be conducted on December 31, 2023 (Sunday), only for the candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination. The link for downloading Call Letters & Information Handout for Main examination and the formats for Joint Undertaking/Declaration Form for PwBD candidates using scribe & the Certificate for candidates having less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing, will shortly be made available on our

website,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies through a country-wide competitive examination.

Steps to download RBI Assistant result 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ under ‘Current Vacancies’ Now click on the result notification for RBI Assistant Preliminary exam 2023 Click on the hyperlinked document for Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.