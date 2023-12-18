The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Principal, Vice-Principal and Deputy Director of Vocational Education at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Aspirants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mpsc.gov.in from December 20 (from 2.00 PM onwards). The last date for submitting applications is January 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Maharashtra.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 42 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Degree in engineering or Technology at least in Second Class. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 799 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.