The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notification for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III) for the posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) in various district establishments under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.osssc.gov.in from December 22 onwards. The last date to register and submit the forms are Januar 16 and 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years.

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist: Must have passed +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/ equivalent and diploma in Pharmacy/ B.Pharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy) from Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State/ any other recognised private institutions duly approved by AICTE and examination conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board.

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male): Must have passed +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/ equivalent and diploma in Pharmacy from Government Medical College and Hospitals of the State/ any other recognised private institutions duly recognised by the Pharmacy Council of India/ AICTE.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.