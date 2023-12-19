The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the results of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2023 or HTET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bseh.org.in using their Roll Number, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth.

The exam was conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023. The HTET exam is conducted in three levels:

Level 1 - For candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V (Primary Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification.

Level 2 - For candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII (TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification

Level 3 - For candidates who intend to be a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HTET December 2023 result

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET Dec 2023 result link (Level 1, 2, and 3) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HTET Dec 2023 result (Level 1).

Direct link to download HTET Dec 2023 result (Level 2).

Direct link to download HTET Dec 2023 result (Level 3).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.