Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 re-exam or (JMSCCE 2023). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be held on December 24, 2023. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JMSCCE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 re-exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JMSCCE 2023 re-exam admit card.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.