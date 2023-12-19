Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online application window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2023) for Assistant Professor today, December 19 (4.00 PM). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KSET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on January 13, 2024. This is the last chance to register for the exam and the last minute applicants will be allocated to the Bangalore examination centre exclusively.

“Registration, submission of application and payment- from 11.00 am 18-12-2023 to L9-L2-2023 4.00 pm (During post office working hours) Detailed notification with regard to submission of online application, syllabus, application submission link and such other information may be obtained from the KEA website. Further chance will not be given to register for KSET-2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the original notification.

Application Fee Category Fee (in Rs) General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates Rs 1000 Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates Rs 700

Steps to apply for KSET 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET 2023 application link Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for KSET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.