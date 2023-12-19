Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has released the admit card for the post of Assistant in Cooperative Institutions in Chennai district (Other than Central Cooperative Bank). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website drbchn.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website drbchn.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant hall ticket 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

