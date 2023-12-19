The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in Airports Authority of India under Advt. No. 05/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.aai.aero.

The tentative date for the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on December 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 496 vacancies to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).

Steps to download Junior Executive admit card 2023



Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the Junior Engineer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an objective type screening examination to be held in online mode (Computer Based Test/CBT mode). The exam will be followed by application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification, as applicable for the post or any other test, as may be decided by competent authority at any stage during the recruitment process.

