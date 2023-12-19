The National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit cards for the General Manager, Assistant General Manager, and other posts recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website nhb.org.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies.

“It is notified for the information of all candidates applied for the Post Assistant Managers (Scale-I) that the Bank is conducting online written examination for the said Post on 23.12.2023 (Saturday) across various centres in the country. Candidates registered for the examination can download their respective e-Call Letters from the website of NHB (http: www.nhb.org.in) shortly. Candidates are advised to download e-Call Letters well in advance to avoid last minute rush. No paper-based Call Letter will be issued for this examination,” reads the admit card notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NHB admit card 2023

Visit the official website nhb.org.in Go to Opportunities@NHB tab Click on “Recruitment for various posts 2023-24” Now click on the link Download Call Letter for Examination: Recruitment of Officers in JMGS-I (ASSISTANT MANAGER) Key in your credentials and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NHB admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.