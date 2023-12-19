The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 today, December 19. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC JE exam 2022 was conducted on July 30, 2023. The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later. All appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis.

Steps to download WBPSC answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click on the notification for Jr Engineer (Civil) final answer key The final answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil) will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Civil final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.