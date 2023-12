The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024 today, December 20. Eligible candidates must complete their registrations on the official website exams.nta.ac.in by 5.00 PM. The application correction window will open from December 22 to 24, 2023.

The pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) exam will be conducted on January 28, 2024. The exam will be held in 186 cities across India. The AISSEE exam for admission to Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM), whereas for Class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate is eligible for admission to the Sainik Schools, if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2024. However, admission will be based on e- counselling as per the merit list of AISSEE – 2024, medical fitness, and verification of requisite documents.

Age Limit: 10 years to 12 years for Class 6th and 13 years to 15 years for Class 9th as on March 31, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-Servicemen/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 650, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to register for NTA AISSEE 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click the AISSEE 2023 registration link

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.