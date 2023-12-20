The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Mining Limited, will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee (Finance-CA/CMA) under Advt. No.24/23 today, December 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Executive Trainee posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 29 years as on December 20, 2023.

Educational Qualification: CA/CMA (previously ICWA) qualified from institute recognised by appropriate statutory authority in India, are eligible to apply.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas the candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Executive Trainee posts 2023



Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment of Executive Trainee (Finance-CA/CMA), Advt. No.24/23. Last date for online application is 20.12.2023” Now click on the ‘Apply’ link Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

