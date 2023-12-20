The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has today, December 20, announced the release date for the admit cards for the Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download the admit cards on the official website apssb.nic.in from January 5, 2024 onwards.

According to the notification, “Admit Cards for the Stenographer Proficiency Test of the Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III) Examination 2023 will be available for download on the APSSB portal w.e.f 05-01-2024 (10.00 AM) till 21-01-2024 (8.00 AM).”

Candidates have also been advised to login to the Commission’s website frequently for regular updates.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III) posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh State Government.

Steps to download APSSB admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click ‘Admit Card’ Once live, click on the download link for PA/Stenographer admit card 2023 Click on the link to View/Download admit card The Arunachal APSSB PA/Stenographer admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the exam and a document verification process. The examination will be conducted in two stages Stage 1 - Stenographer Proficiency Test and Stage 2 - Objective type written exam.

