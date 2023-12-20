The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the intimation letter for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 examination. Eligible candidates can download their intimation letters from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 28, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011- 40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 intimation letter

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam city Intimation letter link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 exam city intimation letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.