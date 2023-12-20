The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit card for the WB Teacher Eligible Test 2023 (Primary). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbbpeonline.com.

The exam will be conducted on December 24 from 12 noon to 2.30 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 10 which was deferred due to some unavoidable reasons.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WB TET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website wbbprimaryeducation.org On the homepage, click on the WB TET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WB TET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.