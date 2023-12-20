Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for the session 2024-25 today, December 20. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can download the admit cards from the official website navodaya.gov.in. The registration process concluded on August 31, 2023.

The exam authority will conduct the selection examination for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer-bound JNVs on January 20, 2024. Phase I exam was held on November 4, 2023.

The result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.

Steps to download JNVST Class 6 admit card

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download admit card Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.