The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the Ayurvedic Medical Officer post. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 601 candidates have been declared qualified for the appointment. The interview round was held from June 20 to July 19, 2023.

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) in the UP Ayush Department.

Steps to download UPPSC AMO result 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN AYURVEDIC MEDICAL OFFICER (ADVT. NO.- 02/2022-23, DEPTT. NO. S-09/01)” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AMO result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.