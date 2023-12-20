SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Paper II result declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the PET/ PST for appearing in Paper II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
A total of 8543 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for Paper II scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2024.
The result of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 was declared by the Commission on October 25, wherein 31277 candidates were declared qualified for the PET/PST round.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download PET/ PST result 2023
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the result tab
- Click on SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs PET/PST result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.