The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will today, December 21, conclude the online registration process for HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written examination is likely to be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University as on December 21, 2023.

Application Fee Categories of Candidates Fees (Rs) (i) For male candidates of the General category including Dependent son of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana (DESM).(ii) For male candidates of Backward classes belonging to the creamy layer.(iii) For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. Rs 1000 (i) For all female candidates of general category including Female dependent of ESM of Haryana only.(ii) For female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. Rs 250 For Male & Female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana only. Rs 250 For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only. Nil

Steps to apply for HPSC HCS 2023



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 58 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

