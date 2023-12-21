The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the institute today, December 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites nios.ac.in or nios.cbt-exam.in till 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 (indicative) vacancies at National Institute of Open Schooling.

Vacancy Details

Group A posts:

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell) - 1 vacancy

Deputy Director (Academic) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Administration) - 2 vacancies

Academic Officer - 4 vacancies

Group B posts:

Section Officer - 2 vacancies

Public Relations Officer - 1 vacancy

EDP Supervisor - 21 vacancies

Graphic Artist - 1 vacancy

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 1 vacancy

Group C posts:

Assistant - 4 vacancies

Stenographer - 3 vacancies

Junior Assistant - 10 vacancies

Multitasking Staff - 11 vacancies

Candidates are advised to visit the official website nios.ac.in frequently for updates on the detailed notification.

Application Fee Classification of Post Amount Group ‘A’ (UR/OBC) Rs 1500 Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR/OBC) Rs 1200 Group ‘A’ (SC/ST/EWS) Rs 750 Group ‘B’ (SC/ST) Rs 750 Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (EWS) Rs 600 Group ‘C’ (SC/ST) Rs 500 NOTE: Rs 50 will be charged as online processing fee (other than Application Fee) for each online transaction

Steps to apply for NIOS vacancies

Visit the official websites nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancy’ Click on the application link for ‘Recruitment to Various Group A, B and C posts’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

