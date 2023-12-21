NIOS application window closes for 62 Group A, B and C posts; here’s the direct link to apply
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the institute today, December 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites nios.ac.in or nios.cbt-exam.in till 11.59 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 (indicative) vacancies at National Institute of Open Schooling.
Vacancy Details
Group A posts:
- Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell) - 1 vacancy
- Deputy Director (Academic) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant Director (Administration) - 2 vacancies
- Academic Officer - 4 vacancies
Group B posts:
- Section Officer - 2 vacancies
- Public Relations Officer - 1 vacancy
- EDP Supervisor - 21 vacancies
- Graphic Artist - 1 vacancy
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 1 vacancy
Group C posts:
- Assistant - 4 vacancies
- Stenographer - 3 vacancies
- Junior Assistant - 10 vacancies
- Multitasking Staff - 11 vacancies
Candidates are advised to visit the official website nios.ac.in frequently for updates on the detailed notification. Candidates can also check the pay scale, reservation of vacancies, cut-off dates for eligibility and other information in the indicative notification linked below:
Application Fee
|Classification of Post
|Amount
|Group ‘A’ (UR/OBC)
|Rs 1500
|Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR/OBC)
|Rs 1200
|Group ‘A’ (SC/ST/EWS)
|Rs 750
|Group ‘B’ (SC/ST)
|Rs 750
|Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (EWS)
|Rs 600
|Group ‘C’ (SC/ST)
|Rs 500
Steps to apply for NIOS vacancies
- Visit the official websites nios.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancy’
- Click on the application link for ‘Recruitment to Various Group A, B and C posts’
- Register yourself and proceed with the application
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
