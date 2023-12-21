The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exams. Eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

The SWAYAM exam was conducted on December 1, 2 and 4, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“The results of July 2023-Semester Exam for 324 courses (all held in CBT mode) as mentioned at Annexure-I are now hosted on the NTA website, https://swayam.nta.ac.in Results in respect of the balance courses are under process and will be declared in due course. Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their email IDs and view, download and print their Score Cards,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the NTA result notice.

Steps to download SWAYAM July results 2023

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in On the homepage click on the link for SWAYAM - July Semester results 2023 Go to the Login page and key in your credentials Click on the link to View/Download results The SWAYAM July Semester scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SWAYAM results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.