The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts falling under Group- II Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till January 10, 2024.

The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024. The date of the Main Examination will be announced later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Group 2 vacancies

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

